Penn State football cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields ready to show his ‘final product’ in 2021 season

For many college football players, reaching the NFL and playing their sport at the highest level serves as the mountaintop after a lifetime worth of hard work.

Penn State graduate senior Tariq Castro-Fields had the opportunity to test the NFL Draft waters following his senior season in 2020 but decided to return for one more year.

Three months after announcing his decision to return to Penn State, the fifth-year cornerback entered spring practice with a boatload of motivation, and it was clear to his coaches that a new Castro-Fields was upon them for 2021.

One of the main differences between college and the NFL is the degree of professionalism. As a college football player, reaching a certain level of maturity is necessary for making it to the next level and beyond.

For Castro-Fields, his maturity has shown to be off the charts both on and off the field entering the 2021 season, according to his coaches.

“Tariq’s just a very mature, great worker who has become a vocal leader,” defensive coordinator Brent Pry said at the start of fall training camp. “Just tons of experience, and I’m excited about Tariq and his decision to return.”

While Castro-Fields knows the NFL stands on the horizon with one year of college eligibility remaining, he doesn’t let the ticking clock of his college career get in the way of his purpose for returning in 2021.

“If I just take care of every day, the NFL and everything that’s down the road is going to take care of itself,” Castro-Fields said.

For the veteran defensive back, taking care of every day relies on one mindset: “Just ball, and you’re going to be good.”

Following his first year as a full-time starter in 2019, Castro-Fields was selected to the All-Big Ten third team after putting up stellar numbers for the Nittany Lions across the board. He led the blue and white with two interceptions and eight pass breakups while leading all Penn State cornerbacks with 52 tackles and three tackles for loss.

Entering last season, Castro-Fields was in line to continue his climb as one of the top cornerbacks in the Big Ten. However, an injury ripped away his senior year after he appeared in just three games.

With a brief 2020 season and an unprecedented opportunity to return in front of him, Castro-Fields said he’s “motivated” to return to the gridiron and win what he came to Penn State for: a national championship.

“We always want to be the top team no matter what,” Castro-Fields said. “We just want to be the top team that holds up the trophy at the end of the year, and we know that starts now.”

Having now been a part of five training camps with the Penn State program, Castro-Fields knows better than anyone what it takes to win football games before Week 1 even begins.

According to his coaches, the Upper Marlboro, Maryland, product’s level of experience has set him apart as both a leader and a performer throughout offseason workouts.

Having such a seasoned veteran on the edge of the defense makes the safeties’ jobs on the back end a little bit easier, and Castro-Fields’ presence has even been comforting for first-year co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Anthony Poindexter.

“He’s given me knowledge of the defense and how they would play certain things,” Poindexter said. “[His experience] lightens up what I have to do.”

Leading a deep cornerback room in 2021, Castro-Fields has taken a new leadership role in the defensive back room.

For guys like redshirt sophomore Joey Porter Jr., the fifth-year man has allowed them to be more comfortable in their roles.

“It was great having ‘Riq back. He’s a leader on this defense. He’s a force on this defense,” Porter Jr. said. “Getting a guy like that back really helps us out because he knows the defense well and can teach it well.

“He’s teaching all the young guys, helped me learn a couple leadership roles to be able to step up and be a more vocal leader in the room.”

Castro-Fields’ abilities as a leader haven’t come out of the blue, as he has been guided by a number of current NFL players who have gone through Franklin’s program in recent years.

The fifth-year cornerback has named Amani Oruwariye, Christian Campbell, Grant Haley and John Reid as guys who have helped lead him in previous years, and he said he still speaks to Reid today.

Just as unsurprising as it is that Castro-Fields has glided into a successful leadership role in 2021, Franklin said it’s unsurprising to see Castro-Fields perform well in offseason workouts.

“I think Castro-Fields had a really good spring, but he's also at a point in his career where you expect that from him,” Franklin said in April.

And while the expectations are high for someone like Castro-Fields, senior defensive lineman PJ Mustipher doesn’t want anyone to discount the value of having experience back on the team.

When the cornerback made the decision to return for a fifth year after an injury-marred season, Mustipher said he’s glad Castro-Fields is “ready to rock ‘n’ roll.”

“Tariq’s hungry. [After] the season he had last year, he wants more. He wants much more, much better,” Mustipher said. “And I think that’s what he’s gonna get. He’s committed to being a leader in that cornerback room, and he’s committed to putting his best foot forward every day.”

When he’s healthy, Castro-Fields is the clear No. 1 cornerback on Penn State’s roster, and with one final successful season in 2021, he could very well hear his name called in next year’s NFL Draft.

“I’m going to prove all the doubters wrong and prove all the believers right,” Castro-Fields said. “I can’t wait to show what I’ve been improving on and try to put it all together, show the final product of my last year of college.”