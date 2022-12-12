One of the nation’s top defensive backs keeps reeling in postseason awards.

Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. was named an Associated Press second-team All-American on Monday, adding to his resume of all-conference and other all-American honors.

BREAKING: Heisman Trophy winner and AP player of the year Caleb Williams is one of three USC players on the AP All-America team.See the complete team presented by @RegionsBank: https://t.co/pn5mTEHRxn pic.twitter.com/6wn82kbUha — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) December 12, 2022

Porter Jr., who opted out of the Rose Bowl and declared for the NFL Draft two weeks ago, is the lone Nittany Lion featured as on the AP All-American team.

