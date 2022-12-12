Joey Porter Jr. warm up vs CMU 9/24/22

Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (9) warms up shirtless prior to Penn State footballs game against Central Michigan on Saturday Sept. 24, 2022 at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa. Penn State defeated Central Michigan 33-14.

 Caleb Craig

One of the nation’s top defensive backs keeps reeling in postseason awards.

Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. was named an Associated Press second-team All-American on Monday, adding to his resume of all-conference and other all-American honors.

Porter Jr., who opted out of the Rose Bowl and declared for the NFL Draft two weeks ago, is the lone Nittany Lion featured as on the AP All-American team.

