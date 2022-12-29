Penn State Football Media Day August 6 Artifact Photo (Helmet and Ball)

Photographers use footballs and helmets to arrange portrait photos of particular players during Penn State Football's media day on Saturday, Aug 6, 2022 at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa. 

 Regan Gross | The Daily Collegian

Penn State cornerback Jeffrey Davis Jr. found a new home on Thursday, he announced on Twitter.

Davis Jr. committed to the Nittany Lions on April 17, 2020 as a part of the team’s 2021 recruiting class. His time with the blue and white has come to a close after only appearing in one game.

The now-former Nittany Lion will transfer to Stony Brook to continue his college football career with the eligibility he has remaining.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags