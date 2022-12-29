Penn State cornerback Jeffrey Davis Jr. found a new home on Thursday, he announced on Twitter.

Let’s do this! Time to work. https://t.co/JU3FrVSQ90 — Jeffrey Davis Jr. (@3Jeffrey22) December 29, 2022

Davis Jr. committed to the Nittany Lions on April 17, 2020 as a part of the team’s 2021 recruiting class. His time with the blue and white has come to a close after only appearing in one game.

The now-former Nittany Lion will transfer to Stony Brook to continue his college football career with the eligibility he has remaining.

