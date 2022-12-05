The FBS transfer portal window opened on Monday, and a Penn State defensive back has added his name to the list of Nittany Lions to enter it.

Cornerback Jeffery Davis Jr. has entered the transfer portal.

A former 3-star recruit out of Bristol, Connecticut, Davis Jr. appeared in just one game over two years at Penn State.

He joins quarterback Christian Veilleux, defensive tackle Rodney McGraw and offensive tackle Maleek McNeil as former scholarship Nittany Lions who have entered the transfer portal thus far.

