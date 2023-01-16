A day after landing a high-profile transfer, Penn State has lost a multi-year veteran to the portal.

Cornerback Marquis Wilson has entered the transfer portal, according to ESPN and 247Sports.

A consistent contributor over four seasons with the Nittany Lions, Wilson made his greatest impact this last season, appearing in a career-high 11 games and tallying a career-high 20 tackles.

Despite appearing in 38 games over four years, Wilson only started two games.

He wasn’t expected to become a full-time starter next season, either, due to Penn State’s depth at cornerback.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE