A day after landing a high-profile transfer, Penn State has lost a multi-year veteran to the portal.
Cornerback Marquis Wilson has entered the transfer portal, according to ESPN and 247Sports.
A consistent contributor over four seasons with the Nittany Lions, Wilson made his greatest impact this last season, appearing in a career-high 11 games and tallying a career-high 20 tackles.
Despite appearing in 38 games over four years, Wilson only started two games.
He wasn’t expected to become a full-time starter next season, either, due to Penn State’s depth at cornerback.
MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE
Wide receiver Dante Cephas transfers to Penn State from Kent State despite firing of Taylor Stubblefield
Just like last season, Penn State added another receiver from the transfer portal.