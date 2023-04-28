After sitting through the first round, former Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. finally heard his name called on Friday.

The Bakersfield, California, native was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the No. 32 overall pick in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Porter accumulated 94 tackles and 19 passes defended in his time at Penn State, en route to being named a first-team All-Big Ten and second-team All-American selection.

His six pass breakups in a 35-31 season-opening win against Purdue were a school record and tied for most in a game in Big Ten history.

The son of former NFL linebacker Joey Porter Sr., the Nittany Lion will look to find similar success to his father for the same franchise.

