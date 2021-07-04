The latest iteration of the Penn State-versus-Pittsburgh rivalry took place in the recruiting world, and the Fourth-of-July-weekend fireworks kept flying for the Nittany Lions.

In-state 4-star edge rusher Tyreese Fearbry pledged his college years to the blue and white Sunday after taking an official visit in June. Fearbry’s predicted landing spot had flipped between the Nittany Lions and Panthers multiple times before he made his official announcement.

The Pittsburgh native now becomes a crucial defensive piece to the loaded 2022 Penn State recruiting class.

Fearbry is the fourth addition to the Nittany Lions over the holiday weekend and the second edge rusher in Penn State’s 2022 class, joining fellow 4-star Ken Talley.

