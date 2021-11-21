You are the owner of this article.
Penn State football confirms kickoff time for final regular season clash with Michigan State

Penn State Football vs MSU, Clifford (14) carry

Quarterback Sean Clifford (14) runs through a gap in Michigan’s defense during Penn State football’s game against Michigan State on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020 in Beaver Stadium. Penn State won 39-24.

 Lily LaRegina

Penn State now knows what time it'll begin its final contest of the regular season.

The Nittany Lions will travel to Michigan State on Saturday for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff against the Spartans.

Prior to the anouncement, the game was slated for one of two times, but now the start time has been confirmed. 

The game will be broadcasted on ABC.

