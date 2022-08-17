Penn State is 15 days out from its 2022 season opener against Purdue, and James Franklin is in full-focus mode, losing track of days.

Franklin said the other day he was at Starbucks with his daughter and thought it was a Sunday when it really was a Wednesday.

“For us, this time of year, the days of the week don’t really matter,” Franklin said. “It’s just we’re kind of going, going, going.”

The Nittany Lions have employed a schedule of three days hard and then an “off” day, usually consisting of some variation of a lighter practice or some other forms of team activity.

On Wednesday, instead of the team having practice, the squad did some bonding with laser tag in the pitch-black Bryce Jordan Center.

“To be able to have experiences like this is always a fun time,” quarterback Sean Clifford said. “People have to remember that we are still 19 and 20-year-old kids. Guys want to have fun and enjoy football but also enjoy the team.”

After going 7-6 a season ago, an off day doesn’t seem like a smart move, especially since Penn State was unranked in the preseason AP Poll for the first time since 2016.

However, there’s a lot more to an off day than just playing laser tag.

“It’s always nice to be able to compartmentalize everything, catch up on some film too,” Clifford said. “That’s a big thing, days like this, to have fun, but then we will have meetings tonight and be able to catch up on any film that we might have missed, just because you are scrambling with meetings.”

Penn State opens up on a Thursday and not the usual Saturday opener that it has had for the entirety of Franklin’s tenure.

Franklin said the Thursday kickoff doesn’t really change anything that they do schedule-wise. The staff will still count back days from the game to plan when they will start normal game-week preparations.

The NCAA allowed training camps to start a few days earlier this season, though, allowing Penn State to steal some extra days of practice for Purdue. The Nittany Lions will have a player day off while the coaches finish the game plan, followed by “bonus” practices on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Then, it’ll be business as usual for a game week.

Clifford said the mindset hasn’t yet shifted to Purdue because they’re still in the early days of camp, but that change will come soon. Penn State’s next intrasquad scrimmage will come on Friday, according to associate head coach and defensive backs coach Terry Smith.

“As of right now it's still Penn State football versus Penn State football,” Clifford said. “Good on good.”

Adding a preseason scrimmage with an opposing team, similar to an NFL preseason game, may some day make sense as an addition to the NCAA preseason schedule. As it stands now, however, intrasquad scrimmages are all teams have to work with. Clifford hasn’t had a scrimmage of that sort since his high school days back in 2016.

“I think the preseason model, it’s always good to get some reps under you, but we also scrimmage, so it’s not like you are jumping into it blind,” Clifford said.

The sixth-year quarterback did say a preseason scrimmage or game may prepare his body better to react to getting hit, which will get reintroduced to him in Week 1. From the last game of the season to the start of the next campaign, Clifford doesn’t get touched.

“It’s not a shock [of] throwing it and getting hit because I have been doing that for a long time now,” Clifford said. “It’s more a day after the game, I haven’t hit all year long, and then the Sunday after Week 1 the body’s a little sore, taking those hits. I think there is value in both sides.”

Penn State is a little over two weeks from marching out on the field for a live game, and the Nittany Lions decided to take an off day because Franklin is confident in his team even without a preseason-type game to get them ready.

“I do think we are in a good place right now,” Franklin said, “today was a good example of that.”

