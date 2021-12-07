You are the owner of this article.
Penn State football commit Nick Singleton named Gatorade Pennsylvania Player of the Year, national finalist

Aug. 11 Football Practice, Coach Franklin Walking

Penn State Head Coach James Franklin walks between drilling exercises at Holuba Hall's practice field on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021.

 Jeremiah Hassel

There is no shortage of talent in Penn State football’s 2022 recruiting class, and some of that talent is being recognized on a national level.

Nittany Lion running back commit Nick Singleton has been named a finalist for the Gatorade National Football Player of the Year Award and the Pennsylvania state player of the year. Singleton is the first Gatorade Pennsylvania Football Player of the Year from Governor Mifflin High School.

The award is given annually to the best high school player in the country and Singleton is one of three finalists this year. Clemson quarterback commit Cade Klubnik and Oregon wide receiver commit Tetairoa McMillan are the other finalists.

Singleton is a 4-star recruit, according to the 247Sports composite rating, and is the fourth-highest rated running back in the country.

He racked up 2,043 rushing yards and 41 touchdowns on 165 carries in his senior season.

