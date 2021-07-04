A top Penn State class of 2022 prospect was recognized as one of the best of the best at his position Saturday.

Future Nittany Lion quarterback Drew Allar was named one of the Elite 11 quarterbacks after competing as a finalist at the Elite 11 camp this past week.

The 2021 Elite 11 🏆Determined by #Elite11 coaching staff - 50% junior season film & performance, 50% event evaluation and traits. Listed alphabetically. pic.twitter.com/vXQZIdNFKS — Elite11 (@Elite11) July 4, 2021

Clemson commit Cade Klubnik won the Elite 11 MVP, but Allar was listed as one of the best at the camp based off of his performance at the competition and his junior season performance.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE