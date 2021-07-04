Penn State football vs. Illinois, Team enters the field

Penn State enters the field to face off against Illinois. The Nittany Lions defeated the Fighting Illini 56-21 Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020 at Beaver Stadium.

 James Riccardo

A top Penn State class of 2022 prospect was recognized as one of the best of the best at his position Saturday.

Future Nittany Lion quarterback Drew Allar was named one of the Elite 11 quarterbacks after competing as a finalist at the Elite 11 camp this past week.

Clemson commit Cade Klubnik won the Elite 11 MVP, but Allar was listed as one of the best at the camp based off of his performance at the competition and his junior season performance.

