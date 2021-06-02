A Penn State commit has been invited to show his skills among some of the top quarterbacks in the country.

Drew Allar, who announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions on March 8, received the 11th invite to the Elite11 quarterback competition finals.

The event gathers the top quarterback prospects in the nation and puts them through a three-day training instruction session that includes on-field drills and classroom work.

Current Nittany Lion Christian Veilleux participated in the 2020 rendition of the event, which has been running since 1999.

Allar is the 11th-ranked quarterback in the class of 2022, according to the 247Sports composite rating.

He committed to James Franklin's program over Iowa, Michigan and Notre Dame, among others.

