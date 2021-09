Penn State has risen in the latest AP Poll following its 16-10 win against No. 12 ranked Wisconsin on Saturday.

The Nittany Lions have landed at No. 11 in the latest ranking after being No. 19 to start the season.

James Franklin’s group will now play four straight home games, starting with a Beaver Stadium opener against MAC foe Ball State, following its crucial road win in Madison with a chance to jump even higher in the poll.

The Badgers stayed in the rankings, falling to No. 18, while Penn State's White Out opponent Auburn snuck in at No. 25 for its first ranking this season.

Full Rankings:

Alabama Georgia Ohio State Oklahoma Texas A&M Clemson Cincinnati Notre Dame Iowa State Iowa Penn State Oregon Florida USC Texas UCLA Coastal Carolina Wisconsin Virginia Tech Washington Utah Miami (FL) Arizona State North Carolina Auburn

