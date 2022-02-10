Another change has been made to Penn State football’s schedule for the 2022 season.
The Nittany Lions’ season opener at Purdue — originally scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 3 — has been moved two days ahead to Thursday, Sept. 1.
Thursday 9.1.22Full steam ahead.#WeAre pic.twitter.com/EmgeXXwvGt— Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) February 10, 2022
The Big Ten had previously revised its teams’ schedules for the upcoming season, making numerous changes to Penn State’s season setup.
Purdue is coming off a 9-4 season, most recently winning the Music City Bowl 48-45 over Tennessee in overtime.
MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE
In under a month, hundreds of college football players will gather in Indianapolis for the 2…