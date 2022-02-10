Penn State football vs. Michigan, team entrance

The Penn State football team enters the field before its Helmet Stripe game against Michigan on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 in University Park, Pa. The Wolverines defeated the Nittany Lions 21-17.

Another change has been made to Penn State football’s schedule for the 2022 season.

The Nittany Lions’ season opener at Purdue — originally scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 3 — has been moved two days ahead to Thursday, Sept. 1.

The Big Ten had previously revised its teams’ schedules for the upcoming season, making numerous changes to Penn State’s season setup.

Purdue is coming off a 9-4 season, most recently winning the Music City Bowl 48-45 over Tennessee in overtime.

