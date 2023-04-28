Make that three Penn State players off the board on Friday.

The Houston Texans have selected former Nittany Lion center Juice Scruggs with the No. 62 overall pick in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

A two-year starter on Penn State's offensive line, Scruggs brings versatility across the interior line.

He joins cornerback Joey Porter Jr. and tight end Brenton Strange as former Nittany Lions to be picked in Friday's second round.

