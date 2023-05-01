Penn State football center Juice Scruggs looks to hit the ground running with Houston Texans

While no Nittany Lions heard their names called on the first day of the NFL Draft, the second day was much more exciting for Penn State.

Three Nittany Lions were drafted in the second round alone, with arguably the most surprising selection being center Juice Scruggs.

Scruggs was with the program for five years before declaring for the draft, and many expected him to be a Day 3 pick. But right after his teammate, tight end Brenton Strange, was taken as No. 61 overall, Scruggs got the call from the Houston Texans.

In an interview with the media following his selection, Scruggs talked about watching the draft every year growing up and how unique it felt to actually participate.

“Watching it when you know your name could be getting called is just a totally different perspective,” Scruggs said.

The 6-foot-3 305-pounder was at his brother’s house in Cleveland when he found out he was going to be a Texan, a selection that surprised Scruggs himself.

“My agent told me that Houston, be alert for them. They had high interest in me, but I wasn’t expecting it to be in the second round,” Scruggs said. “I saw that Houston number pop up on my phone, and my heart started racing.”

After starting in all 26 games the previous two years as an anchor on the offensive line, the All-Big Ten honoree made sure to thank the Penn State faithful for their support during his time in Happy Valley.

“I just want to thank Nittany Nation for these last five years I’ve had,” Scruggs said. “They took me, made me from a boy to a man, and I’m forever thankful.”

The center also made sure to thank his offensive line coach Phil Trautwein, the first person who called him after his selection.

“It was emotional because he knew the goals I had, and we put in a lot of work,” Scruggs said. “He’s definitely a big reason why I’m going second round.”

With his college career now behind him, Scruggs has already begun turning his focus to the big leagues.

“I’m just ready to get to work, ready to get the playbook, get that down first and go from there,” Scruggs said. “I’m just ready to come in and compete and give it my all.”

Despite starting every game at center in 2022, Scruggs had experience playing all across the offensive line during his time with the Nittany Lions. He talked about his versatility and how it gives him added value with the Texans.

“I’ve been hearing a lot of center, but it doesn’t really matter; wherever they want me is where I’m gonna go for sure,” he said.

This past season with Penn State, the team captain served as one of the veteran leaders on the team. Now, he’ll have to take on a different role as a newcomer.

With a step up in competition, Scruggs will have to work to continue developing his game for the NFL. Scruggs said he wanted to work on “adjusting to the speed of the game at the next level.”

“I’m just coming in, just trying to learn as much as I can and compete my butt off,” Scruggs said. “I’m giving everything I got. I’m bringing an attack dog mentality, bringing that nasty mentality… just going to try to bring everything that the team needs to win games… That’s all it will ever be about is winning games.”

The Texans could certainly use all the help they can get in that department, as the team finished with the second-worst record in the NFL this past season.

There’s plenty of work to be done for the rookie, but Scruggs’ second-round selection shows the belief that the Texans organization had in the former Nittany Lion.

