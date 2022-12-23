Penn State will be without the cornerstone of its offensive line in 2023.

Starting center Juice Scruggs announced on Twitter that he’s declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft. Scruggs also announced he will still play in the Rose Bowl vs. Utah on Jan. 2.

The redshirt senior is a program veteran and one of the Nittany Lions’ biggest leaders, as he was named as one of the team’s captains for the 2022 season.

Scruggs’ departure is the first loss for the 2023 Penn State offensive line, as fellow offensive linemen Olu Fashanu and Hunter Nourzad each previously announced their intentions to return for another year.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

A Penn State football fan’s 2022 Christmas list With Christmas and the holiday season upon us, every Penn State fan around the country and t…