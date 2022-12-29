LOS ANGELES — College ends for everyone, and Penn State center Juice Scruggs’ college career will come to a close following the Rose Bowl on Monday.

Scruggs declared for the 2023 NFL Draft last Friday but still announced his intention to play in the Rose Bowl for one last ride with his teammates. After “weighing [his] options,” the veteran center decided taking a step to the next level was right for him.

“I was contemplating and going back and forth, thinking about coming back or going,” Scruggs said. “At the end of the day, I just sat down with my family and my supporting cast, and I realized it was the best decision for me to go for it and put my name in the draft.”

Opting out of bowl games has become a popular phenomenon in college football, primarily with players that declare for the NFL Draft.

Scruggs is doing the opposite of that and will play in the 2023 Rose Bowl despite the risk of a potential injury. The injury risk is the entire premise behind players opting out of bowl games in the first place.

The Rose Bowl is arguably the most prestigious bowl game in all of college football, as it’s also the oldest. The prestige and anticipation surrounding the game is enough for some players to avoid opting out, but for Scruggs, his decision came from a lesson from his dad.

“I got this from my dad: ‘Never quit. Whatever you start, finish it,’” Scruggs said. “This season has been a great season for us. It'll be even greater if we just finished what we started.”

The Ashtabula, Ohio, native joined Penn State as a member of the Nittany Lions’ class of 2018 recruiting class. Since then, Scruggs has started 25 games for the blue and white and was named a team captain for the 2022 season, stabilizing the offensive line all year.

Perhaps the culmination of Scruggs’ career will come on Jan. 2, but the decision to leave Penn State wasn’t an easy one for him. According to Scruggs, he’ll miss playing in Beaver Stadium the most.

“The biggest pro of returning to Penn State would have been to come back and suit up in that blue and white one more time,” Scruggs said. “Also just playing with my brothers, man. I got a great bond with these guys. Some of these guys are probably gonna be in my wedding.”

Some of Scruggs’ brothers, offensive linemen Olu Fashanu and Hunter Nourzad, announced their intentions to return to the program for one more season. Fashanu was widely regarded as a first-round pick, while Nourzad is returning for his sixth year of college football.

Nourzad is expected to shift to center in the wake of Scruggs’ move to the NFL, but Scruggs’ departure also means more responsibility will fall on the backs of younger players.

Scruggs recalled he “didn’t know much about offense” when he stepped on campus as a young player. This season, Scruggs has been coaching up the next generation of offensive linemen such as Drew Shelton, J.B. Nelson and Vega Ioane.

“It’s really easy when you got young guys that are smart and want to learn. They want to understand football,” Scruggs said. “Drew Shelton, J.B. Nelson and Vega, it’s easy to teach them because of who they are and how much of a student of the game they are.”

With the help of Scruggs, the younger offensive lineman will have knowledge that could translate to the field after Scruggs leaves.

For now, though, Scruggs is just taking everything in before his last game.

“It felt like yesterday when we just got here. We were freshmen just trying to figure out what we were doing,” Scruggs said of him and defensive end Nick Tarburton. “Now it’s my last college football game. It’s kind of surreal.”

