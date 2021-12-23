Penn State football captain Jonathan Sutherland to use extra year of eligibility in 2022

Penn State’s 2022 roster added another experienced player on Thursday.

Redshirt-senior safety Jonathan Sutherland announced his intention to use his extra year of eligibility to return to the Nittany Lions for a sixth year in 2022.

A three-time captain, the safety/linebacker appeared in 35 games under James Franklin, starting in one.

Sutherland made 19 tackles, two tackles for loss, one pass break-up and one interception in 2021.

The Ottawa, Ontario, native made history alongside quarterback Sean Clifford this season, becoming the only three-time captains at Penn State. Clifford also announced he'll return in 2022.

