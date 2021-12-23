You are the owner of this article.
Penn State football captain Jonathan Sutherland to use extra year of eligibility in 2022

Penn State Football vs. Rutgers_Sutherland

Safety Jonathan Sutherland (0) waits for the play to start during Penn State football's game against Rutgers on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 in University Park, Pa. Penn State beat Rutgers 28-0.

 Nick Stonesifer

Penn State’s 2022 roster added another experienced player on Thursday.

Redshirt-senior safety Jonathan Sutherland announced his intention to use his extra year of eligibility to return to the Nittany Lions for a sixth year in 2022.

A three-time captain, the safety/linebacker appeared in 35 games under James Franklin, starting in one.

Sutherland made 19 tackles, two tackles for loss, one pass break-up and one interception in 2021.

The Ottawa, Ontario, native made history alongside quarterback Sean Clifford this season, becoming the only three-time captains at Penn State. Clifford also announced he'll return in 2022.

