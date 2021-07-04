Cotton Bowl Head Coaches Conferences, James Franklin

James Franklin, smiles as he answers questions at the Cotton Bowl head coaches press conference in Dallas, Texas on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. 

 James Leavy

The big holiday weekend continued for James Franklin and company as Penn State made another upgrade to its future interior defensive line.

Three-star defensive lineman Kaleb Artis announced his decision to join the Nittany Lions via Twitter.

Artis, a native of Fresh Meadows, New York, is ranked as the No. 430-overall prospect for the class of 2022 and the second-ranked prospect in New York.

Coming into the day, Penn State owned the seventh-ranked 2022 recruiting class in the nation, but a pair of additions earlier on Sunday bumped the blue and white to No. 4 prior to Artis' commitment.

Auburn, Virginia and Rutgers made up the list of other schools the 6-foot-4, 290-pound lineman considered before choosing the Nittany Lions.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.