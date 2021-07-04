The big holiday weekend continued for James Franklin and company as Penn State made another upgrade to its future interior defensive line.

Three-star defensive lineman Kaleb Artis announced his decision to join the Nittany Lions via Twitter.

I wanna start of by saying thank you to all who offered and showed me any interest and I want to say thank you to the man above, none of this would’ve been possible without GOD by my side as well as my parents, family, friends, and all others who showed much support. Respect it🦍 pic.twitter.com/4iRPe5EeGQ — kaleb Artis (@KalebArtis2022) July 5, 2021

Artis, a native of Fresh Meadows, New York, is ranked as the No. 430-overall prospect for the class of 2022 and the second-ranked prospect in New York.

Coming into the day, Penn State owned the seventh-ranked 2022 recruiting class in the nation, but a pair of additions earlier on Sunday bumped the blue and white to No. 4 prior to Artis' commitment.

Auburn, Virginia and Rutgers made up the list of other schools the 6-foot-4, 290-pound lineman considered before choosing the Nittany Lions.

