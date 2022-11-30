Penn State’s 2022 season has been a steady rise since it began, with a couple of hiccups against Michigan and Ohio State.

The Nittany Lions started the season unranked but will likely find themselves inside of the top 10 of the College Football Playoff rankings after finishing the regular season 10-2.

Penn State is well in the mix for a New Year's Six bowl selection when the bowl schedule is released, and these four statistics are how it got in that position.

82

Penn State has tallied a combined 82 pass breakups as a team this season, leading the country in the statistic.

The Nittany Lion secondary has been disruptive to opposing quarterbacks all season and arguably the biggest reason toward the defense’s success in 2022.

Cornerback Kalen King leads the team with 18 pass breakups of his own, which is tied for the nation’s lead in its own right. Cornerback Joey Porter Jr. has also cracked the double-digit threshold, tallying 11 pass breakups this season.

Defensive tackle Hakeem Beamon and linebacker Abdul Carter lead the non-secondary players with four pass breakups each.

An impressive 22 different Penn Staters have contributed to the 82 total pass breakups in the regular season.

25

The Nittany Lions have compiled 25 rushing touchdowns in 12 regular-season games this year, which is a substantial increase from a season ago.

Last season, Penn State’s running game was awful and only found paydirt 11 times in 13 games. That has been more than doubled in 2022, largely thanks to the arrivals of true-freshman running backs Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen.

Singleton has led the way this season with 10 rushing touchdowns of his own, but Allen isn’t far behind with nine scores. Quarterback Sean Clifford has accounted for five rushing touchdowns as well, the most in a season for Clifford since he had five in 2019.

Backup quarterback Drew Allar has one rushing touchdown as well.

2,185

Penn State’s complete 180-degree turnaround in its run game has probably been the major storyline of the 2022 season.

The Nittany Lions have run for a combined 2,185 yards this season. In 2021, they ran for 1,402 combined yards on only 21 less carries.

Singleton and Allen have added an explosive and powerful touch to the backfield that hadn’t been seen in the past couple of years. The offensive line and tight ends have also been much improved in run-blocking schemes, with the tight ends describing a focus on run blocking all offseason.

Singleton leads the pack with 941 rushing yards, while Allen isn’t too far behind with 830. For reference, the team’s 2021 leading rusher was Keyvone Lee, who amassed 530 yards over the course of the season.

And Penn State still has another game to play.

37

The Nittany Lions have accumulated 37 sacks this season.

Penn State’s defense has been among the best in the country in terms of pass rush. Its 37 sacks this season is tied for No. 9 in the FBS and leads the Big Ten by a margin of five sacks.

A combined 17 players have combined to achieve this number, with 16 of them recording at least one full sack.

True-freshman linebacker Carter leads the team with 6.5 sacks of his own. Defensive ends Chop Robinson and Adisa Isaac are tied for second on the team with four each.

Defensive coordinator Manny Diaz has become known in Happy Valley for his aggressive style of defense, which features a lot of man blitzing that includes members of the secondary as well. Cornerback Johnny Dixon and safety Ji’Ayir Brown have both posted three sacks this season, while cornerback Daequan Hardy has registered half of a sack.

