Spring ball came to a conclusion last week with Saturday’s Blue-White game, but Penn State has been staying busy.

Just days after spring practice’s conclusion, the Nittany Lions secured the commitment of 4-star offensive lineman Donovan Harbour on Wednesday, boosting their 2024 recruiting class to No. 7 nationally per the 247Sports composite rankings.

Harbour currently sits as the top-ranked player in Wisconsin, and his commitment came just 11 days after Penn State locked up the top-ranked player in Pennsylvania, 4-star athlete Quinton Martin.

The commitment on Wednesday marks a third in four days for James Franklin and his staff, a hot streak which is boosting the blue and white up the national rankings as recruiting season begins to heat up.

Harbour joins Cooper Cousins as the two current offensive line commits in Penn State’s 2024 class, continuing an impressive recruiting stretch for offensive line coach Phil Trautwein, who has picked up commitments from nine blue chip prospects from the 2022 class through 2025.

Harbour attends Catholic Memorial High School, which is also the home to another Penn State target.

Four-star running back Corey Smith sits two spots below Harbour as the No. 3 player in Wisconsin in 2024 and has set his commitment date for April 28. The Nittany Lions are currently viewed as the favorite to land him.

The class as a whole now sits at No. 7 nationally and third in the Big Ten behind Ohio State and Michigan after getting off to a slow start.

As has been a common theme the past few cycles, the blue and white has done a good job of securing in-state talent. Penn State holds commitments from five of the top 10 players in the state and is the favorite to land the No. 7 player in Kevin Heywood.

The class is still in its early stages, with more commitments, decommitments and flips still possible, but the Nittany Lions look poised for a top-10 finish in 2024 and are off to a hot start in 2025 as well.

Despite holding just three commitments in its 2025 class, Penn State sits at No. 3 in the country behind only SEC powerhouses Georgia and Alabama.

One of the Nittany Lions’ 2025 commitments is the top-ranked recruit in New Jersey, 4-star offensive tackle Jaelyne Matthews.

Penn State’s offensive line has been problematic in recent years prior to last season and underwhelmed in the 2023 Blue-White game, allowing 11 tackles for loss. But the promising recruiting provides reason for optimism in the future.

The 2024 class is headlined by Martin, one of the most intriguing prospects in the class who currently sits as the No. 34 player nationally, putting him just shy of 5-star status.

Four-star cornerback Jon Mitchell’s commitment on April 1 was another big statement by the staff. Just nine days later, Antoine Belgrave-Shorter, a fellow cornerback teammate of Mitchell’s at Mandarin High School in Jacksonville, Florida, also committed to the blue and white.

Being able to go into a talent-rich state like Florida and bring a pair of highly rated recruits back to Happy Valley is a testament to what the staff has been building.

Penn State is still searching for a quarterback for its 2024 class, but there has been reported mutual interest between the program and 4-star Michael Van Buren. The Nittany Lions are favored to land the St. Frances Academy product, who ranks as the No. 3 player in Maryland, a state where Penn State has historically found plenty of success.

There’s a lot of work to be done, but the dominoes have started to fall, and Penn State looks poised for a big class in 2024.

