Penn State has recently bolstered its offensive line for the future on the recruiting trail.

On Monday, it gained a lineman who could have an immediate impact in 2022.

Cornell transfer offensive guard Hunter Nourzad announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions via Twitter Monday afternoon.

Thank you to everyone who recruited me during this process! I've decided to commit to @PennStateFball to continue my football career! #WeAre @CoachTrautFB @coachjfranklin pic.twitter.com/Ft0deaYixa — Hunter Nourzad 🇮🇷 (@NourzadHunter) February 7, 2022

Nourzad has been named an All-Ivy League selection over his career at Cornell, being named a second-team AFCA All-American in 2021.

He chose Penn State over schools such as Iowa, Illinois, Auburn and Virginia Tech.

Nourzad will has two years of eligibility remaining.

The Cornell transfer's commitment continues a recent run of offensive line recruiting success for Penn State, as the Nittany Lions have picked up five commitments at the position since Jan. 28.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE