Keyvone Lee, Nick Singleton, Kaytron Allen and Devyn Ford are the four running backs that make up the Penn State backfield, and all four are “guaranteed” to see the field in some capacity at some point according to running backs coach Ja’Juan Seider.

The Nittany Lions are a year removed from one of the country’s worst rushing attacks. The blue and white never had a 100-yard rusher in a game last season and averaged 107.8 yards per game, good for No. 118 in the country.

The lack of a running threat made Penn State’s offense one dimensional and more reliant on throwing the football. Entering this season, the running backs and offensive line have a “chip on their shoulder” to ensure a repeat of last year doesn’t happen again.

“You don’t even have to motivate them like that. They were pissed off about what happened last year along with the running backs,” Seider said. “It’s a powerful thing because when you build it inside between the offensive line and the running backs, it makes the perimeter easy for us.”

Lee and Ford’s return gives Penn State some veteran experience in the background, but the additions of the freshmen Singleton and Allen elevate the room even further with their “old school” tendencies.

“They play the game the way you think a running back is supposed to play,” Seider said. “You get in front of them to try and stop them, they’ll run through you.”

The hype surrounding the two young ball carriers has been rising since the two arrived on campus. Singleton was rated as the No. 1 running back in the class of 2022, while Allen, a 4-star in his own regard, hails from a high school football powerhouse in IMG Academy.

Both freshmen enrolled early at Penn State, doing so back in January 2022. Their early enrollment has granted them time to find their identities quickly in their college careers.

“I think in any position you play, once you understand who you are as a player, you become a better player,” Seider said. “These two young kids kind of got an idea who they are early, and that’s what makes them pretty good players right now.”

It’s obvious that a running back has to have vision, speed and agility to excel at the position. However, blocking and pass catching are important aspects that running backs also have to possess.

While Seider described the two young backs’ receiving skills as “pretty good” and that the running backs run drills at receiver from time to time, blocking is the difference maker.

“We have two young kids that are extremely strong for their age, so power won’t be an issue for either of those guys,” Seider said. “Half the time about being a good blocker, it’s a ‘want to’ attitude. If you want to do it and get the job done, you’ll get it done. And the whole room knows if you don’t block, you don’t play.”

While Singleton and Allen are firmly included in the upcoming running-back-by-committee, Lee was the primary ball carrier and leading rusher last season, and his involvement in the backfield will be consistent again.

Ford, a junior, also has potential to receive more inclusion in the backfield than his 14 rush attempts this past season. The fourth-year ball carrier has primarily made an impact on special teams as a kick returner, but Seider described the Stafford, Virginia, native as “one of the smartest players he’s ever coached.”

The running back room will be crowded against Purdue, but Seider said “there’s going to be a feature back at some point” as the season rolls on.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Penn State football notebook | James Franklin talks roster finalizations, new faces and preseason Purdue is a day shy of a week away, and Penn State’s depth chart is becoming clearer in the …