Over the course of the James Franklin era, the development of certain positions at Penn State has vastly improved from previous regimes — perhaps most notably at tight end.

Following the lead of former Nittany Lions like Jesse James and Mike Gesicki, Pat Freiermuth was selected in the second round of this year’s NFL Draft after an impressive three-year career at Penn State.

While in Happy Valley, the Merrimac, Massachusetts, native broke the Penn State touchdown record for tight ends with 16 and is third in tight end receiving yards in program history.

But what made Freiermuth such an intriguing prospect and integral part of the Nittany Lion offense was his versatility in both the pass and blocking games.

The 6-foot-5 bruiser was known for his physicality, and it’s a large part of why he won multiple honors, including Big Ten Tight End of the Year in 2020.

Freiermuth may go down as one of the best players at the position in program history, even after he was only able to play four games in his final year due to season-ending shoulder surgery.

Losing the presence of someone like Freiermuth won’t be easy to overcome, but his absence allowed the next crop of Nittany Lion tight ends to step in and gain valuable experience in a season that was all but lost following an 0-5 start.

A pair of freshmen in Theo Johnson and Brenton Strange stepped in then, and they will likely be the go-to options for Franklin’s 2021 offense.

Johnson could be considered the favorite to start this season under new offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich, as his imposing 6-foot-6 frame made the former 4-star recruit stand out.

While he only caught four passes for 56 total yards in his rookie campaign, Johnson’s ability to block paired with his instincts at the line of scrimmage made him fundamentally sound. He played a big role in the resurgence of the Penn State offensive line after a shaky start.

It was additionally his first year on campus, whereas Strange redshirted in 2019. Giving Johnson opportunities to get comfortable with the offensive personnel was a plus — especially considering the uniqueness of the pandemic-ridden college football season.

While Johnson is a former highly touted recruit who provided some solid play in his first year on the field, Strange has serious upside to him as well. His athleticism is pretty special for someone who is 6-foot-3 and 256 pounds.

A big jump in development can make him a serious threat in the passing game, and he showed flashes in 2020, totaling 164 receiving yards and two touchdowns on the year.

While the effectiveness in the blocking game is not a strong suit for Strange like it is for Johnson, he gives the Nittany Lion offense another downfield weapon alongside Jahan Dotson and Parker Washington.

This could lead to him being freed up and contributing in a big way, especially on third down and red zone opportunities where Freiermuth was so dominant.

It will be tough to recreate the production Freiermuth provided Penn State for three seasons, but the combination of Johnson and Strange could develop into the next set of top-tier Penn State tight ends.

