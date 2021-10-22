Before falling at Iowa, Penn State went on a nine-game win streak dating back to the 2020 season.

The feat is hard enough in itself, but now the Nittany Lions will be challenged to refrain from complacency after six-straight weeks in the AP top 10.

Safety Jaquan Brisker, however, said complacency is something Penn State has learned to stay away from.

“We really don't focus on the rankings and things like that. We just try to take it one day at a time,” Brisker said. “We just try to get better each and every day, whether it’s Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday.”

For Brisker, who’s at the halfway point of his last season in Happy Valley, taking every day in stride is essential to getting the most out of his Penn State football experience.

“Every Saturday, I’ll sit down there at the 50-yard line and just take it all in,” Brisker said. “Just looking at the environment, whether it’s home or away.”

As easy as he’s able to focus on the little details of each day, Brisker just as easily could’ve walked away from Penn State following last season before ultimately deciding to return.

Six weeks into the regular season, Brisker doesn’t regret the decision he made.

“I was always agreeing with my decision,” Brisker said. “With the team we were going to have coming back, and I knew what type of player I wanted to be coming back.”

The type of player Brisker wanted to be this season likely extends past the gridiron, as he’s established himself as one of the most vocal leaders on roster.

Brisker’s “day-by-day” mentality through adversity and triumph holds solid among other defensive players, too, like linebacker Charlie Katshir.

While Illinois may rank dead last in the Big Ten in total offense and third to last in points per game allowed, the Nittany Lions will treat the preparation leading up to Saturday’s contest with the Illini the same as how they’d treat any opponent.

“We don’t really look at the past. We just focus on right now,” Katshir said. “It’s a good group coming in here. We can't take anyone lightly. We’ve got to prepare like how we usually prepare and just kind of go from there”

Living in the moment is likely a difficult task for any individual, but for Katshir — who missed the last two-thirds of 2020 with an injury — the moment is everything.

“Last year was tough for me,” Katshir said. “It feels great to be back out there with the guys, being able to play the sport I love, and just be out there to help everyone and contribute.”

After a majority of last season on the sideline, Katshir was eager to return to the field this season. Now, he feels as ready as ever.

“I'm very comfortable right now with where I'm at,” Katshir said. “I know what I'm doing. I'm very comfortable being back on the field with these guys.”

While the Nittany Lions enjoyed a bye week following their loss to Iowa, the day-to-day mentality ensures that there are no days off. Katshir said last week was right back to work.

“I kind of went about it like a regular work week,” Katshir said. “We’re so focused on this one goal and want to go 1-0 every week — not really taking it as a bye week, but as an extra week to get more familiar with the next one.”

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE