James Franklin is making sure Penn State’s meltdown against Iowa last season won’t happen again.

After leading 17-3 in the second quarter, quarterback Sean Clifford went down with an injury he wasn’t able to return from. The Hawkeyes were able to come back and win 23-20, as the Nittany Lions’ backup quarterback at the time, Ta’Quan Roberson, had a pitiful performance, completing just seven of his 21 pass attempts for 34 yards and two interceptions.

Roberson had only played sparingly in two games before the debacle against Iowa. That trend has completely flipped on its head with true-freshman quarterback Drew Allar backing up Clifford.

“Most importantly, we’re getting the guys in a little bit earlier than maybe we had in the past, and that is really putting a priority on creating depth. That is based on previous experiences,” Franklin said in the Beaver Stadium media room on Tuesday. “That is what I think we need to do in 2022 with making sure that as many guys in the locker room feel like they’re getting opportunities.”

In recent years, Nittany Lion backup quarterbacks have not seen the field in a capacity like Allar’s seen already.

Tommy Stevens, Penn State’s backup quarterback from 2015 to 2018, only threw 41 times in his tenure as a Nittany Lion. Will Levis, Kentucky’s current starting quarterback, was used more often but mostly for quarterback draws.

In his four appearances this season, Allar has already thrown 19 passes, completing 12 of them for 163 passing yards and two touchdowns. It hasn’t been in 30-point blowouts either — his appearances have been a concerted effort by the coaching staff.

Franklin wanted Allar to play a drive in the second quarter against both Ohio and Central Michigan this season. While it didn’t happen in either, the plan is a stark contrast to what Penn State has done in years past by waiting until a certain score to play its second stringer.

Allar’s ability to see the field is a testament to Clifford and the offense’s performance, as they give Allar the cushion needed for him to be in the game. With Clifford at the helm, Penn State has outscored its last three opponents by a combined 84 points.

“I think he’s reduced the number of plays that, after the game, he would like to have back,” Franklin said. “I would also make the argument that maybe those two things go hand in hand that when he has a play that he’d like to get back, he’s able to get over it quicker.”

