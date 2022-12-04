Penn State is headed back to Pasadena, California, for the second time in James Franklin’s tenure after coming in at No. 11 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings.

The Nittany Lions will play No. 8 Utah in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 2 at 5:00 p.m. on ESPN. The game will be the first time Penn State and Utah have played each other in program history.

The last time Penn State played in the Rose Bowl was in 2016 when the Big Ten Champion Nittany Lions lost to USC 52-49. Utah was in the game last year, losing 48-45 to Ohio State in an instant classic.

This is the fifth time the Nittany Lions have played in the Rose Bowl, and they’ll look to improve on their 1-3 record in the game.

With a Big Ten Championship secured Saturday night, Michigan came in at No. 2 as the highest-ranked Big Ten team, and Ohio State — with a slip from USC — made the College Football Playoff at No. 4.

