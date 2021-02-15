Press conference, Franklin
Penn State’s coaching staff is being shaken up once again this offseason.

Co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Tim Banks will reportedly join Josh Heupel’s staff at Tennessee as the defensive coordinator, according to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports.

Tennessee hired Heupel as its new head coach earlier this year.

James Franklin said he would like to thank Banks for everything he did for the program.

"This was a great opportunity for him to be the defensive play caller and DC at Tennessee," Franklin said in a statement. "I have spent seven seasons on staffs with Tim at Maryland and Penn State, and I have enjoyed watching him develop into the coach he is today."

Banks has spent five seasons in Happy Valley and has prior coaching experience at Central Michigan, Cincinnati and Illinois.

