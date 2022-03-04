Offseason workouts are well underway for Penn State.

For Assistant Athletic Director for Performance Enhancement Chuck Losey it’s his first season at the helm of the Nittany Lions’ training sessions.

Following Penn State’s weight room max-out session in Holuba Hall on Thursday, Losey discussed weight room-related progress for both newcomers and returners as well as his promotion.

Here are the biggest takeaways from Losey’s day with the media.

Replacing longtime AD Dwight Galt

A few weeks after former Assistant Athletic Director for Performance Enhancement Dwight Galt III announced his retirement, Losey was announced as his replacement.

Galt held the position at Penn State since 2014 and worked with James Franklin during his time at Maryland and Vanderbilt.

Also joining the blue and white’s staff in 2014, Losey was promoted from his position as assistant director for performance enhancement following Galt’s retirement.

Losey said he and Galt share similar mindsets with running the program and he’s thankful for the chance to learn from him for so long.

“My principles are not too far from his own,” Losey said. “He’s always been outstanding. I’ve had a funny career path where I wasn’t afforded the opportunity to learn under someone early from a mentorship standpoint — I’m indebted to him.”

New arrivals making progress

Penn State’s 2022 recruiting class stands out from those in recent history, and Losey said the freshmen are impressing so far.

He pointed out running back Nick Singleton and defensive tackle Zane Durant as early enrollees who have “really stood out,” but Losey said the entire class has been “really good.”

“All of them have been great,” Losey said. “It’s obviously a tough transitional period from high school to coming in early.”

Losey also shed light on the development of freshmen quarterbacks Drew Allar and Beau Pribula.

Although he said Allar isn’t “quite as advanced from a training standpoint” as Pribula, Losey said he’s “really happy with both of them.”

“[Beau] is a very good, dynamic athlete,” Losey said. “[I’m] really pleased with everything he’s been doing. Drew was the same way. Drew’s got a quiet confidence about himself so far.”

Penn State picked up Mitchell Tinsley out of the transfer portal in December, and Losey said the former Western Kentucky wide receiver stands out in all facets.

“From a strength and power standpoint, he’s good,” Losey said. “He’s where we need him to be. He’s shown really good leadership and maturity, what you would expect from a graduate transfer.”

Young returners making strides

Motivation and strategic partnering for workouts led to improvements from some of Penn State’s younger contributors from last season, the athletic director said.

Defensive end Zuriah Fisher, safety Jaylen Reed and wide receiver Harrison Wallace III all stood out to Losey so far this offseason.

Fisher and Reed saw their playing time increase toward the end of the 2021 season and Losey said he believes they’re trending upward.

“Zuriah Fisher is a guy who jumps out,” Losey said. “He’s had outstanding growth — physically, Mentally and emotionally. Jalen, I strategically partnered up with Ji’Ayir Brown throughout the offseason workouts, and I think that’s paid dividends for his growth.”

Wallace is attacking offseason workouts with an improved mindset, Losey said, which gives the latter a good feeling about the redshirt freshman’s future with the program.

“He’s consistent,” Losey said. “He’s methodical about his approach coming in every day. He’s done everything. That gets me excited about him.”

Losey also highlighted the offseason development of offensive lineman Caedan Wallace.

One of the only returners who saw starting time up front in 2021, Losey said the redshirt junior displays motivation to improve heading into his fourth season in Happy Valley.

“He’s a guy who we obviously expect big things from,” Losey said. “[I’ve] definitely seen a huge shift in him. He’s being very intentional with what he’s doing.”

