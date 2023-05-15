Penn State has released the themes for its 2023 home games on Monday.

See you in Happy Valley 📍🦁 pic.twitter.com/a6hX8JuOXF — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) May 15, 2023

Here is the full list of themes:

Sep. 2, West Virginia | Helmet stripe

Sep. 9, Delaware | Spirit day THON

Sep. 23, Iowa | White Out

Oct. 14, UMass | Homecoming

Oct. 28, Indiana | Military Appreciation

Nov. 11, Michigan | Stripe Out

Nov. 18, Rutgers | Senior Day

The infamous White Out will be held for the 19th time in school history in Beaver Stadium.

The Nittany Lions’ will play its 2023 White Out game against Iowa at 8 p.m. ET on Sep. 23, broadcasted on CBS.

It was presumed by many that the game against the Hawkeyes would kick off at either noon or 3:30 p.m., creating skepticism for a night White Out.

