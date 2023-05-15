Penn State has released the themes for its 2023 home games on Monday.
See you in Happy Valley 📍🦁 pic.twitter.com/a6hX8JuOXF— Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) May 15, 2023
Here is the full list of themes:
Sep. 2, West Virginia | Helmet stripe
Sep. 9, Delaware | Spirit day THON
Sep. 23, Iowa | White Out
Oct. 14, UMass | Homecoming
Oct. 28, Indiana | Military Appreciation
Nov. 11, Michigan | Stripe Out
Nov. 18, Rutgers | Senior Day
The infamous White Out will be held for the 19th time in school history in Beaver Stadium.
The Nittany Lions’ will play its 2023 White Out game against Iowa at 8 p.m. ET on Sep. 23, broadcasted on CBS.
It was presumed by many that the game against the Hawkeyes would kick off at either noon or 3:30 p.m., creating skepticism for a night White Out.
