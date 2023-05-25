Penn State fans will have an opportunity to watch the Nittany Lions' team entrance from an exclusive view in 2023.

On Thursday, the team announced its new Beaver Stadium Tunnel Club, which allows fans the opportunity to rent a space by the south tunnel where the team enters the field.

Penn State has introduced plans for an exclusive “Tunnel Club at Beaver Stadium,” set to debut this fall.The club’s annual membership rate is $10,000 pic.twitter.com/YE7OReJSJa — Seth Engle (@bigsengtweets) May 25, 2023

The area features an open bar, complimentary food and private restrooms for the guests.

The membership is $10,000 annually for four passes, which will be good for home games as well as five additional events throughout the year, such as road games and other special events.

Fans can fill out an interest form for the limited offer.

