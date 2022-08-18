Penn State football vs. Illinois, Clifford (14) & Sutherland (0)

Quarterback Sean Clifford (14) and safety Jonathan Sutherland (0) decide which end zone the first period of overtime play will played at during Penn State football's Homecoming game against Illinois at Beaver Stadium, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 in University Park, Pa. The Fighting Illini bested the Nittany Lions 20-18 in nine periods of overtime.

 Lily LaRegina

Penn State released its 2022 team captains Thursday, and it's safe to say veteran leadership is present.

Quarterback Sean Clifford, center Juice Scruggs, linebacker Jonathan Sutherland, safety Ji’Ayir Brown, defensive tackle PJ Mustipher and long snapper Chris Stoll were named as the six team captains for the upcoming season.

All six captains are entering at least their fifth year of collegiate football. Stoll, Sutherland and Clifford are entering their sixth years.

Last year Sutherland and Clifford were named the first three-time captains in program history which makes them the first four-time honorees this season.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags