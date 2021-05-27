One week after announcing the prime time start for Penn State’s home matchup against Auburn, the Nittany Lions have announced the kickoff time and broadcast channel for their week one in-conference matchup against Wisconsin
The blue and white will take on the Badgers at noon on Sept. 4, with the game set to air on FOX.
Sights set on September 4.— Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) May 27, 2021
Kickoff at Wisconsin is locked in for noon on FOX. 🔒#WeAre pic.twitter.com/izmmLouC37
Penn State has stayed very consistent in recent matchups against Wisconsin, winning six of its last seven contests against the Badgers — the most recognized coming in 2016, as the Nittany Lions topped Wisconsin to win the Big Ten Championship.
Penn State Athletics also announced the start times for three other matchups on its 2021 slate.
🚨 @PennStateFball game times 🚨— Penn State Athletics (@GoPSUsports) May 27, 2021
Circle these dates on your calendars, Nittany Nation! ⤵️#WeAre pic.twitter.com/INyglGiJLt
The contest with Ball State will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. on Fox Sports 1.
Penn State's Oct. 9 game against Iowa will also be aired on Fox Sports 1, but a start time has not yet been announced.
Finally, the blue and white will face off against Illinois with a noon kickoff, but broadcasting information is yet to be determined.
