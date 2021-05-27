One week after announcing the prime time start for Penn State’s home matchup against Auburn, the Nittany Lions have announced the kickoff time and broadcast channel for their week one in-conference matchup against Wisconsin

The blue and white will take on the Badgers at noon on Sept. 4, with the game set to air on FOX.

Penn State has stayed very consistent in recent matchups against Wisconsin, winning six of its last seven contests against the Badgers — the most recognized coming in 2016, as the Nittany Lions topped Wisconsin to win the Big Ten Championship.

Penn State Athletics also announced the start times for three other matchups on its 2021 slate.

The contest with Ball State will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. on Fox Sports 1.

Penn State's Oct. 9 game against Iowa will also be aired on Fox Sports 1, but a start time has not yet been announced.

Finally, the blue and white will face off against Illinois with a noon kickoff, but broadcasting information is yet to be determined.

