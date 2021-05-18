Penn State football now knows what time it will begin one of its premier 2021 matchups.
The Nittany Lions are set to kick off against Auburn in Beaver Stadium on Sept. 18 at 7:30 p.m.
🚨 Kick Time Announcement 🚨@PennStateFball's Sept. 18 matchup 🆚 Auburn in Beaver Stadium will kick off at 7:30 PM!#WeAre pic.twitter.com/CG7uJeeypK— Penn State Athletics (@GoPSUsports) May 18, 2021
The game against Auburn marks the third contest of the 2021 season for Penn State and the second of three straight home games for the blue and white's non-conference schedule.
