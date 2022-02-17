Penn State released its 2022 Blue-White Game in October, but it confirmed some more details for the event Thursday.

The Nittany Lions will conduct their annual intrasquad scrimmage in Beaver Stadium on April 23 at 2 p.m. It will be broadcast on Big Ten Network and also available on the Penn State Sports Network.

Admission to James Franklin and his squad’s final spring practice will be free. Parking lots open at 9 a.m, according to a Penn State Athletics release.

Season parking pass holders who renew their spots or place a deposit by Feb. 18 will receive mobile parking. Other parking via presale or day-of-game parking will be $20, per the release.

It’ll be the first official Blue-White scrimmage since 2019 after the coronavirus pandemic canceled the typical event in each of the past two seasons. In 2021, Penn State held a pair of open spring practices in Beaver Stadium.

