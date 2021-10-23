Penn State football vs. Villanova, Clifford (14)

Quarterback Sean Clifford (14) exits the field after Penn State football’s win against Villanova at Beaver Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions beat the Wildcats 38-17.

 Lily LaRegina

After two weeks of uncertainty surrounding the status of Penn State’s quarterback position, we now know who will be under center against Illinois.

Redshirt senior Sean Clifford was announced as the starter during pregame introductions after suffering an undisclosed injury and leaving the game against Iowa.

Clifford has started every game for the Nittany Lions this season and looks to get the team back on track after suffering their first loss of the season to the Hawkeyes.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.