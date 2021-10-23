After two weeks of uncertainty surrounding the status of Penn State’s quarterback position, we now know who will be under center against Illinois.

Redshirt senior Sean Clifford was announced as the starter during pregame introductions after suffering an undisclosed injury and leaving the game against Iowa.

Clifford has started every game for the Nittany Lions this season and looks to get the team back on track after suffering their first loss of the season to the Hawkeyes.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE