Outback Bowl 2022, team entrance

Head Coach James Franklin leads the Penn State football team onto the field of Raymond James Stadium before the start of Penn State football’s matchup against Arkansas in the 35th Outback Bowl on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022 in Tampa, Fla.

 Lily LaRegina

Penn State will be taking a major leap in the world of NIL in fall 2022.

The team announced a partnership with Fanatics Friday morning, bringing player jerseys to the market.

The announcement does not change Penn State's tradition of not having names on the back of game jerseys.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags