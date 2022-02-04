Penn State will be taking a major leap in the world of NIL in fall 2022.

The team announced a partnership with Fanatics Friday morning, bringing player jerseys to the market.

Excited to be one of the exclusive programs bringing this partnership to our student-athletes & fans.Player Jerseys: Coming Fall 2022 👀#WeAre pic.twitter.com/DfeFogMOjp — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) February 4, 2022

The announcement does not change Penn State's tradition of not having names on the back of game jerseys.

