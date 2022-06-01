Penn State football vs. Auburn, student section

The Penn State student section cheers during Penn State football’s White Out game against Auburn at Beaver Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions beat the Tigers 28-20.

 Lily LaRegina

The opponent of Penn State football’s biggest spectacle, the White Out, was announced on Wednesday.

The Nittany Lions will go up against Minnesota on Oct. 22 at 7:30 p.m. in front of a sea of white.

The opponent is surprising, as the White Out has largely come against Michigan and Ohio State.

Selecting Minnesota instead of the perennial powerhouse that’s Ohio State could have something to do with FOX Sports owning the rights to the game, as the network is known for its noon kickoff times while the White Out is considered a nighttime event.

