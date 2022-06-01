The opponent of Penn State football’s biggest spectacle, the White Out, was announced on Wednesday.

The Nittany Lions will go up against Minnesota on Oct. 22 at 7:30 p.m. in front of a sea of white.

The opponent is surprising, as the White Out has largely come against Michigan and Ohio State.

Selecting Minnesota instead of the perennial powerhouse that’s Ohio State could have something to do with FOX Sports owning the rights to the game, as the network is known for its noon kickoff times while the White Out is considered a nighttime event.

