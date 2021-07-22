Penn State's 2021 home game themes were announced Thursday morning, including a flurry of returning traditions.

The Nittany Lions will officially welcome a full stadium White Out for the Sept. 18 game against Auburn. Penn State also announced a student section White Out will be employed for Nov. 13 Michigan Game.

In addition to the return of a full Beaver Stadium, Penn State Athletics is bringing back the stripe out for the Indiana matchup on Oct. 2, coordinating each section to wear either blue or white attire.

Other themes include the "107K Family Reunion" against Ball State, the THON game against Villanova, Homecoming and the Generations of Greatness game against Illinois, and finally Senior Day and Military Appreciation Day against Rutgers.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE