After beating Ohio in a noon game on Saturday, Penn State announced its next noon kickoff on Monday.

As most may have already expected, the Nittany Lions will take on Central Michigan at noon on Sept. 24 in their Week 4 return to Beaver Stadium.

Penn State is currently 2-0 on the season, while the Chippewas have started on the opposite side of the winning spectrum, having dropped their first two games of the season.

Central Michigan isn't the most polarizing opponent on Penn State’s schedule, so the noon kickoff time makes sense. In the meantime, the Nittany Lion faithful will have another morning tailgate to prepare for.

