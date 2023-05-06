Penn State football announces kickoff time for season-opener against West Virginia

Penn State’s opening week matchup against West Virginia has its kickoff time.
The Nittany Lions will begin their 2023 campaign with a Saturday night showdown in Beaver Stadium.
Season Opener.Saturday Night.Happy Valley.#WeAre pic.twitter.com/2tfWI4ru3n— Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) May 6, 2023
First kick is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 2, the team announced on Twitter. The game is set to be broadcast on NBC.
After a 5-7 season last year, the Mountaineers will travel to State College for one of the biggest matchups of Week 1.
