Penn State football announces kickoff time for season-opener against West Virginia

Penn State’s opening week matchup against West Virginia has its kickoff time.

The Nittany Lions will begin their 2023 campaign with a Saturday night showdown in Beaver Stadium.

First kick is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 2, the team announced on Twitter. The game is set to be broadcast on NBC.

After a 5-7 season last year, the Mountaineers will travel to State College for one of the biggest matchups of Week 1.

