Penn State football announces kickoff time for season-opener against West Virginia

BEAVER STADIUM STRIPE OUT FIRE WORKS

Fireworks go off as the team enters the field before Penn State football's Stripe Out game against Indiana at Beaver Stadium, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. The Nittany Lions shutout the Hoosiers 24-0.

 Will Aguirre

Penn State’s opening week matchup against West Virginia has its kickoff time.

The Nittany Lions will begin their 2023 campaign with a Saturday night showdown in Beaver Stadium.

First kick is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 2, the team announced on Twitter. The game is set to be broadcast on NBC.

After a 5-7 season last year, the Mountaineers will travel to State College for one of the biggest matchups of Week 1.

