Penn State has its kick time for its last road game of the regular season.

The Nittany Lions will take on Rutgers in Piscataway, New Jersey, at 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 19 broadcasted on the Big Ten Network.

Next Up ⏭️🆚 Rutgers 📍 Piscataway, NJ🗓️ Saturday, Nov. 19🕞 3:30 PM📺 B1G Network pic.twitter.com/kTi7kGiBzP — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) November 13, 2022

This will be Penn State's third consecutive game in the 3:30 p.m. slot.

The Nittany Lions are coming off of a 30-0 victory over Maryland, while Rutgers will enter the matchup on a three-game losing streak.

