Penn State Football V. Maryland, Tunnel

The Penn State football team walk onto the field at Beaver Stadium for their football game against Maryland on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions won 30-0.

 Jackson Ranger

Penn State has its kick time for its last road game of the regular season.

The Nittany Lions will take on Rutgers in Piscataway, New Jersey, at 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 19 broadcasted on the Big Ten Network.

This will be Penn State's third consecutive game in the 3:30 p.m. slot.

The Nittany Lions are coming off of a 30-0 victory over Maryland, while Rutgers will enter the matchup on a three-game losing streak.

