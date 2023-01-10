Quarterback Drew Allar (15) prepares to make pass as James Franklin watches at Blue-White game

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar (15) prepares to make a pass as head coach James Franklin observes during the annual Blue-White at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa. on Saturday, April 23, 2022.

 Jeremiah Hassel

The Blue-White game finally has a time to go with its previously-announced April 15 date, the team announced on Tuesday.

Penn State’s spring game will kick off at 2 p.m., the team announced on its Twitter account. The date of the Blue-White game was released on Dec. 12, 2022, but there wasn’t a kickoff time associated with it.

It’ll be a busy day in Happy Valley, as the Blue-White game falls on the final day of the NCAA men’s gymnastics championships, which the Nittany Lions are hosting in Rec Hall. The overlap of the two events has yet to be seen, as the NCAA hasn’t announced the start times for the men’s gymnastics final yet.

With all that aside, the Nittany Lion faithful now have a time and date to look forward to as the wait for the 2023 college football season begins.

