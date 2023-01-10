The Blue-White game finally has a time to go with its previously-announced April 15 date, the team announced on Tuesday.

Penn State’s spring game will kick off at 2 p.m., the team announced on its Twitter account. The date of the Blue-White game was released on Dec. 12, 2022, but there wasn’t a kickoff time associated with it.

April 15th can’t come soon enough! 🗓️🏈 See y’all then! 👀🔵⚪️ #WeAre pic.twitter.com/PuhhOuVnNB — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) January 10, 2023

It’ll be a busy day in Happy Valley, as the Blue-White game falls on the final day of the NCAA men’s gymnastics championships, which the Nittany Lions are hosting in Rec Hall. The overlap of the two events has yet to be seen, as the NCAA hasn’t announced the start times for the men’s gymnastics final yet.

With all that aside, the Nittany Lion faithful now have a time and date to look forward to as the wait for the 2023 college football season begins.

