Penn State’s trip to Indiana has its official kick time.

The Nittany Lions are scheduled to play the Hoosiers at 3:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on ABC on Nov. 5, according to a release.

This is the second time Penn State will play at 3:30 p.m. this season.

