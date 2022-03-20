Penn State’s newest members should officially be a bit more recognizable on the field.
The Nittany Lions’ 2022 early enrollees and transfers official jersey numbers were announced Sunday afternoon.
new #⃣s for the newcomers 👀 pic.twitter.com/rPDzNv2sI1— Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) March 20, 2022
Penn State Athletics recently announced a partnership with Fanatics to sell player jerseys this fall, so you should be able to rep the new Nittany Lions sooner than later.
Here’s a full list of the new Penn State jerseys.
No. 5, Mitchell Tinsley, wide receiver
No. 7, Kaden Saunders, wide receiver
No. 9, Beau Pribula, quarterback
No. 10, Nicholas Singleton, running back
No. 13, Kaytron Allen, running back
No. 15, Drew Allar, quarterback
No. 18, Omari Evans, wide receiver
No. 28, Zane Durant, defensive lineman
No. 55, JB Nelson, offensive lineman
No. 88, Jerry Cross, tight end
