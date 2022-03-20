Football lift day 3/3/22 Singleton and Seider

Early enrollee and 2021-2022 Gatorade national player of the year (football) Running Back Nicholas Singleton after his max out reps, during a media avaliability at Penn State footballs temporary weight room in Haluba Hall on Mar. 3, 2022, in University Park, Pa.

 Caleb Craig

Penn State’s newest members should officially be a bit more recognizable on the field.

The Nittany Lions’ 2022 early enrollees and transfers official jersey numbers were announced Sunday afternoon.

Penn State Athletics recently announced a partnership with Fanatics to sell player jerseys this fall, so you should be able to rep the new Nittany Lions sooner than later.

Here’s a full list of the new Penn State jerseys.

  • No. 5, Mitchell Tinsley, wide receiver

  • No. 7, Kaden Saunders, wide receiver

  • No. 9, Beau Pribula, quarterback

  • No. 10, Nicholas Singleton, running back

  • No. 13, Kaytron Allen, running back

  • No. 15, Drew Allar, quarterback

  • No. 18, Omari Evans, wide receiver

  • No. 28, Zane Durant, defensive lineman

  • No. 55, JB Nelson, offensive lineman

  • No. 88, Jerry Cross, tight end

