Penn State’s newest members should officially be a bit more recognizable on the field.

The Nittany Lions’ 2022 early enrollees and transfers official jersey numbers were announced Sunday afternoon.

new #⃣s for the newcomers 👀 pic.twitter.com/rPDzNv2sI1 — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) March 20, 2022

Penn State Athletics recently announced a partnership with Fanatics to sell player jerseys this fall, so you should be able to rep the new Nittany Lions sooner than later.

Here’s a full list of the new Penn State jerseys.

No. 5, Mitchell Tinsley, wide receiver

No. 7, Kaden Saunders, wide receiver

No. 9, Beau Pribula, quarterback

No. 10, Nicholas Singleton, running back

No. 13, Kaytron Allen, running back

No. 15, Drew Allar, quarterback

No. 18, Omari Evans, wide receiver

No. 28, Zane Durant, defensive lineman

No. 55, JB Nelson, offensive lineman

No. 88, Jerry Cross, tight end

