Penn State has released the dates for its spring walk-on info sessions
There will be two Zoom info sessions on March 1 at 5 p.m. and March 2 at 5 p.m.
PSU students, now's your chance! 👀💪Think you got what it takes to play for @PennStateFball? Run-on tryouts are coming up soon.Learn more by signing up for an info session here → https://t.co/JPFNHRaA5z#WeAre pic.twitter.com/6PZ4HTiWs9— Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) February 28, 2023
The link to sign up for the info sessions is here.
MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE
Penn State lost another coach in the offseason Monday and this time it's defensive line coac…