Penn State has released the dates for its spring walk-on info sessions

There will be two Zoom info sessions on March 1 at 5 p.m. and March 2 at 5 p.m.

PSU students, now's your chance! 👀💪Think you got what it takes to play for @PennStateFball? Run-on tryouts are coming up soon.Learn more by signing up for an info session here → https://t.co/JPFNHRaA5z#WeAre pic.twitter.com/6PZ4HTiWs9 — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) February 28, 2023

The link to sign up for the info sessions is here.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

