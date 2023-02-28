Penn State Football Practice 11/16/22

Penn State Football Team practices at Holuba Hall on Wednesday , Nov. 16rd, 2022. , Nov. 16rd, 2022.

 Jordan Thomas

Penn State has released the dates for its spring walk-on info sessions

There will be two Zoom info sessions on March 1 at 5 p.m. and March 2 at 5 p.m.

The link to sign up for the info sessions is here.

