Penn State fans should take note of what color to wear for the blue and white's home game on Nov. 13.

A Helmet Stripe theme will be in effect for the game against Michigan as fans in sections EEU, EE, WE and WEU are to wear blue while fans sitting in every other section in Beaver Stadium wear white.

This Just In... ⚪️🔵⚪️ Helmet Stripe Game ⚪️🔵⚪️🏟️ Beaver Stadium 🏟️🏈 Nov. 13 vs. Michigan 🏈#WeAre pic.twitter.com/ElCwKc3Wa6 — Penn State Athletics (@GoPSUsports) November 3, 2021

The Nittany Lions will face the Wolverines in their first home game of the month.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE