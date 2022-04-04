Penn State football practice, Franklin

Penn State football Head Coach James Franklin watches players during practice on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021 at Holuba Hall in University Park, Pa.

 Caleb Craig

Penn State’s Women’s Football Clinic has its official date.

James Franklin and other staff members will present to lead "an informative evening" and dine with guests at Holuba Hall on May 20, starting at 3:30 p.m and lasting until 10 p.m., according to a release.

The women’s clinic is open to women 18 years and older and also Penn State students. Registration is currently open for the annual event via the Penn State Athletics website.

An unaffiliated individual must pay $150 dollars to attend, a Penn State faculty or staff member is in line for $125 and a Penn State student is on the hook for $100 dollars. Both students and staff must present their Penn State ID.

Attendees are asked to park in the Stadium West parking lot, adjacent to Beaver Stadium off of Park Avenue. Rates start at $1 per hour or $5 per day.

