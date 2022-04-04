Penn State’s Women’s Football Clinic has its official date.

James Franklin and other staff members will present to lead "an informative evening" and dine with guests at Holuba Hall on May 20, starting at 3:30 p.m and lasting until 10 p.m., according to a release.

It's baaaaack!🏈 Women's Clinic🗓️ Friday, May 20🍿 Presented by @UtzSnacks ↓ Registration Now Open ↓ — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) April 4, 2022

The women’s clinic is open to women 18 years and older and also Penn State students. Registration is currently open for the annual event via the Penn State Athletics website.

An unaffiliated individual must pay $150 dollars to attend, a Penn State faculty or staff member is in line for $125 and a Penn State student is on the hook for $100 dollars. Both students and staff must present their Penn State ID.

Attendees are asked to park in the Stadium West parking lot, adjacent to Beaver Stadium off of Park Avenue. Rates start at $1 per hour or $5 per day.

