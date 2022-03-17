Penn State’s annual professional showcase has its date and participants.

The Nittany Lions will hold their pro day on Thursday, March 24 inside of Holuba Hall. It begins at 10:45 a.m.

15 Penn State players will work out in front of scouts and media during the session. The athletes are Jaquan Brisker, Ellis Brooks, Tariq Castro-Fields, Max Chizmar, Jahan Dotson, Arnold Ebiketie, Drew Hartlaub, Vlad Hilling, Jesse Luketa, Brandon Smith, Jordan Stout, Derrick Tangelo, Rasheed Walker, Benjamin Wilson and Eric Wilson.

The Penn State-specific showcase comes three weeks after eight Nittany Lions competed at the 2022 NFL Combine.

